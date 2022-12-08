Ranbir Kapoor Looks Back at Shamshera's Failure, Says 'The Biggest Mistake I Made Was...'

Ranbir Kapoor had an eventful year. Not only did he deliver one of the most successful films of 2022 in the form of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, he also got married to the leading lady of Bollywood Alia Bhatt and now he is also father to an adorable daughter, Raha. But with all the successful strides, the Wake Up Sid actor was also a part of the much-hyped period action film Shamshera which couldn’t take off at the Box Office. The actor is currently in Jeddah attending the Red Sea International Film Festival, where he opened up about Shamshera’s failure.

During one of the final ‘In Conversation’ sessions, Ranbir termed Shamshera the toughest film of his career. He said, “It was a big box office disaster, but the biggest mistake I made on Shamshera was that I stuck on a beard. When you’re shooting in the heat, and you stick on a beard, it’s like your face is melting."

Earlier, the Tamasha actor had rubbished the claims of the boycott trend that might have contributed to Shamshera’s failure. In one of the press conferences for Brahmastra, Ranbir had claimed that if a film doesn’t work at the Box Office, it is probably because of the content and no other variables.

He had explained, “If the film didn’t run at the box office, it’s only because the audience didn’t like the film. Eventually, it’s about the content. If you make a good film, entertain people, of course they will go to the cinema and watch your films. They want to feel that different emotion, connect with characters and get entertained. So, if a film doesn’t work, it is not for any other reason but because the content is not good. That’s what I feel is the true answer."

The story of Shamshera was set in the 1800s. It followed a dacoit tribe and their fight for independence against the British rule. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, the film also featured Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist along with seasoned actors like Saurabh Shukla, Iravati Harshe and Craig McGinlay. Made on an extravagant budget of Rs 150 crore, the film could only collect Rs 65 crore globally.

