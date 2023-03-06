Ranbir Kapoor just sent the internet into a meltdown as he made his first-ever public appearance with his daughter Raha. The Brahmastra actor was seen carefully carrying his little one in his arms as he walked to his car. The video is going viral on social media, with scores of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans loving the way RK is carrying his bundle of joy.

Popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted Ranbir’s clip on social media. In the video, Ranbir is seen wearing a black cap, and a matching t-shirt as he carries the little munchkin out of the home.

Take a look at the video here:

Take a look at the pics here:

Netizens are showering love on the father-daughter duo, with many dropping heart emoticons in the comments section.

Ranbir and his wife, talented actress Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, baby daughter Raha in November, last year. When it comes to his professional life, the actor had the biggest box office success in his career with the 2022-released fantasy film, Brahmastra. He is now set to release his upcoming project Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.

Of late, Ranbir has been talking about his daughter Raha, and the sweet bond he shares with her. In a recent video, Ranbir Kapoor is seen opening up about his life after the arrival of his daughter Raha. The actor, who attended a promotional interview of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the doting father described the heartwarming smile of his little daughter, to the much-delight of his fans and followers.

As always, Ranbir Kapoor’s face lit up as he started speaking about Raha, and the actor went on to reveal some interesting updates about the baby. “Well, it’s the most beautiful feeling. She has just started smiling since the last two weeks. And to just see that smile, kind of breaks your heart. I never feel like leaving home. This morning, to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight - it just rejuvenates you," described the new father. Ranbir also wished everyone gets to experience this joy in their life and added that he is missing Raha a lot.

Meanwhile, speaking on work front, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar- the highly anticipated romantic drama, marks Ranbir Kapoor’s first onscreen collaboration with director Luv Ranjan and popular actress Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is set to hit the theatres on Holi.

