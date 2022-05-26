Ranbir Kapoor Meets Old Friend Anushka Sharma at Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash, See Pic

Karan Johar turned 50 on May 25, and his birthday bash at the Yash Raj Studios, undoubtedly, was the biggest Bollywood party in recent times. The star-studded night saw several big names including Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Shahid Kapoor to name a few. Several photos from the party went viral on social media but there is one photo that is receiving more limelight.

Old friends Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor were seen posing for a photo after a long time. The photo shared by Collin DCunha saw the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actors striking a pose for a selfie. While Ranbir flaunts his smile, Anushka makes a cute, goofy face. The former went to the party with his mother Neetu Kapoor while the latter appeared alone. Take a look at the photo:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar had the most happening party last night. The filmmaker stepped on the red carpet of his party wearing a blingy green tuxedo which he teamed up with a white shirt, a bow tie and a pair of black pants. He was joined by Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta. Apoorva was spotted wearing a smart suit. Tiger Shroff also made his way to the party.

Shanaya Kapoor turned heads with her bold black gown. The soon-to-debut actress made her way to the party with Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Lakshya by her side. Shweta Bachchan opted for a red outfit for the party. Hrithik Roshan made his way to the party with his girlfriend Saba Azad by his side, Aamir Khan walked the red carpet with ex-wife Kiran Rao and many other stars were seen at the party. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and more attend.

