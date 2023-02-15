Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha for the first time on Valentine’s Day. The actor, who is currently in New Delhi for the promotions of his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor, was seen bringing the house down with his performance on Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai and speaking about the film. However, a video is now going viral showing Ranbir wishing his ‘two love’ Raha and Alia a happy Valentine’s Day.

“I want to wish my two loves, a Happy Valentine’s Day, my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha! I love you girls, I miss you, Happy Valentine’s Day," Ranbir is seen telling, while fans cheered him on. He ended the adorable V-Day wishes by blowing a kiss in the air.

Although Ranbir was in his look for Animal, which he has been shooting for a while now, it did not stop him from entertaining his fans with a special performance on Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai. The actor swept fans off their feet as he recreated the dance moves from the music video and set the stage on fire. Watch the video below:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, set to release on March 8, marks Ranbir Kapoor’s first film since he embraced fatherhood. Ranbir and Alia welcomed Raha in November last year. Alia took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the little one when she revealed the name of her daughter. However, the couple has decided to keep Raha away from the spotlight for a while. They also met with the paparazzi recently and requested them to not click the family if they spotted Raha with them.

