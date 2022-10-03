Ranbir Kapoor Mobbed At Durga Puja Pandal; Offers Special Prayers With Ayan Mukerji, Mouni Roy

Ranbir Kapoor made his way to the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai’s Juhu area to seek blessings from the Goddess. The actor joined Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and co-star Mouni Roy at the pandal. The actor was seen offering special prayers before he met with Ayan’s family members there. He was also seen posing for pictures with Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Jaya Bachchan, who were also present at the venue.

At the pandal, the actor also obliged for a few pictures with fans. After spending time at the pandal, Ranbir was seen making his way to his car and was mobbed by excited fans. His team managed to get in his car. Ranbir waved at his fans before he left.

Advertisement

Inside pictures from his visit also revealed that he bonded with Rani over a meal.

Ranbir is currently celebrating the success of Brahmastra. The film marked his first film with his wife Alia Bhatt. Brahmastra opened to an overwhelming response at the box office and collected over Rs 36 crore on the first day. The opening was the biggest for any non-holiday release in the history of Bollywood.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

In the first week of its release, the film entered the Rs 300 crore club. With no big releases and positive reviews, the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer managed to continue its momentum to weeks 2 and 3. He will soon dive into the filming of Animal.

On the personal front, Ranbir is having a memorable year. Not only did he marry Alia Bhatt but the couple also announced they are expecting their first baby together. The couple is all set to welcome their baby. “We have done everything, the room is done, we have done all the preparations that are required for a child," Ranbir was quoted as saying by Indian Express. To this, Alia adds, “My check list is ready, like I am foreseeing things, ‘if we have this etc…’ but one can never be prepared for it. We take each day as it comes."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here