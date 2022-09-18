Ranbir Kapoor on Alia Bhatt Working Through Her Pregnancy: 'You Should Only Be Inspired by That'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently basking in the success of their latest film Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is also their first film together. Ranbir and Alia, who tied the knot earlier this year, are expecting their first baby together. The actress has been promoting the film and handling the media in her state of pregnancy and Ranbir was recently all praises for his wife for this reason. During an interview, the actor addressed the sexist reports around her and said that any criticism is jealousy.

“One thing is clear and I’m not saying this because she’s my wife. Alia in the history of Indian cinema is probably one of the most important actors there’s ever been. The work she’s done on screen or the kind of way she carries herself, the value system that she has and what she stands by, I haven’t seen that strength in men or women and I think we should just respect that," Ranbir told NDTV.

Alia Bhatt also worked through her pregnancy for her debut Hollywood film, Heart of Stones.

He continued, “I think the way she has carried herself through the entire marketing of this film being pregnant, being in the condition that she is - I think you should only be inspired by that. Any kind of criticism is just jealousy and mischief makers and stupidity and we should not take that seriously."

Earlier in the day, Alia shared a lovely snap with her actor-husband on Instagram. In the monochromatic snap, Alia and Ranbir are seen embracing each other with their eyes closed. Ranbir’s lips are placed on Alia’s nose as he adorably gives her a peck. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, “home."

Last night, the pregnant actress had pizza cravings and took to Instagram to ask her fans for suggestions about the best pizza places in town. Alia has also been flaunting her baby bump lately and radiating a pregnancy glow.

Talking of Brahmastra, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has already collected Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office.

