Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On How His Father Rishi Kapoor's Death Affected Him

Ranbir Kapoor opens up on his father Rishi Kapoor's death. He also shared how certain parts from his film Brahmastra reminds him of his father.

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 21:29 IST

Ranbir Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his next film Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar. Amid promotions, he was also asked about his last film Brahmastra where he shared how certain part of the film reminds him of his late father Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor passed away back in 2020 after his battle with cancer.

At the time of Rishi Kapoor’s cancer treatment, Ranbir was shooting for Brahmastra. The film was almost 9 years in the making. The film could only release last year and turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor told PTI in an interview, “When my father was suffering from cancer and was going through his treatment, I was working on Brahmastra and Shamshera at that time. When I see Brahmastra now, there are amazing memories, but there are certain scenes I see and I get reminded of moments… like ‘Oh! At this time, he was having chemotherapy or he was on a ventilator…’"

He also opened up on how Rishi Kapoor’s death affected him. He said, “The biggest thing that happens in an individual’s life is when you lose one of your parents. That really is something… Especially when you’re nearing your 40s, that’s the time when something like this usually happens… Nothing prepares you for that, but it brings the family closer. It makes you understand life."

Apart from Brahmastra releasing last year, Ranbir Kapoor also got married to his longtime girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt. The duo shared the screen space together for the film. They have recently welcomed a baby girl and named her Raha.

Coming back to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor for the same. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film has been slated to release on Holi on March 8.

