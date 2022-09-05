Ranbir Kapoor Performs Ganpati Visarjan In Mumbai With Mom Neetu Kapoor; Watch Viral Video

Ganesh Visarjan’s craze has hit Bollywood. From Shah Rukh Khan to Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty, and Arpita Khan Sharma among others, several celebrities welcomed bappa at their residence and were later seen taking part in the visarjan rituals too. The latest on the list is Ranbir Kapoor.

In the video shared on social media by a paparazzo account, Ranbir can be seen performing aarti and other rituals as he takes part in Ganesh Visarjan along with his mother Neetu Kapoor. The actor wore an all-black attire and added a cap of the same colour to his look. He also wore a face mask to ensure his safety. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor can be spotted decked up in a blue kurti. She looks simple yet stunning.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Brahmastra. It stars Alia Bhatt in the lead too and is the first time that the husband-wife duo will be seen sharing the screen. Besides Ranbir and Alia, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, South superstar Nagarjuna and popular television actress Mouni Roy.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film has managed to record the good advance booking. Recently, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the same and added that Brahmastra has already sold over 10,000 tickets. Reportedly, the advances of Brahmastra are only behind some tentpole Hollywood event films and the huge films from South, Bahubali - The Conclusion and KGF 2. As reported by Box Office India, the advance booking is fast filling for ‘Brahmastra’ in big multiplexes and 3D screen while the smaller multiplexes are yet to open bookings for the movie. Brahmastra will hit theatres on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Besides Brahmastra, Ranbir will also be seen in Animals along with Rashmika Mandann and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie with Shraddha Kapoor.

