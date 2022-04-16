Ranbir Kapoor Picks Up Sis Riddhima, Alia Bhatt Shares Cute Moment With Shaheen in These Unseen Wedding Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s simple yet elegant wedding took place on April 14 with just their family members and close friends in attendance. The bride, groom and their family pictures have been doing the rounds of the internet and we cannot get enough of them. From sharing intimate moments with each other to happily posing with their parents and siblings, the wedding photos are nothing short of magical.

In one of the photos shared by Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir can be seen lifting up his sister Riddhima Kapoor. The sibling love displayed in the photos has melted netizens. Meanwhile, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, too, shared an adorable photo of the two, proving that sibling love was high at the wedding. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Hi heartbeat."

Take a look at both the posts:

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Highway actress shared photos from her Mehendi ceremony which took place on April 13.

In the first picture, we see Ranbir and Alia holding themselves close to each other. By scrolling further, we see happy faces including Alia, along with her friend Akanhsa Ranjan Kapoor with other members of the girl gang as they all sat down to put Mehendi on Alia’s palm. One picture that really made everyone emotional was Ranbir holding a framed photo of his late father, actor Rishi Kapoor.

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in a relationship for five years. They made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018. After the wedding, Alia Bhatt also posted an emotional note on Instagram recalling their journey together and thanking all for their love and support.

