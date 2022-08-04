Ranbir Kapoor Plays With Fire, Talks About The Power of Light In Brahmastra Song Deva Deva Teaser; Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. While the first romantic song from the film, Kesariya has been ruling hearts ever since its release, the makers are now all set to release the second song from the movie. On Thursday, the makers dropped the teaser of the song titled Deva Deva song and announced that it will be released on August 8. Dropping the teaser on her Instagram account, Alia Bhatt wrote, “The light is coming Deva Deva song out on 8th August!!"

In the teaser of the song, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen playing with fire as he also describes the power of light. “Light is what protects us and is bigger from the darkness. It is a special power which brings meaning to our lives," he says.

Several fans took to the comment section of Alia’s post to express excitement for the song. “I’m so excited for this song!! Brahmāstra will be a super hit movie in my book!!" one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Can’t wait".

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first time that newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will share the screen. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to play a cameo in the movie but no official announcement regarding the same has been made so far. “SRK is supposedly playing a scientist in Brahmastra and his role is quite important to the film’s story graph. His role is at least around 15-20 minutes," a source cited by the Indian Express claimed earlier in June.

The film’s trailer has already been released. It took fans into Ayan’s Astraverse and revealed how Ranbir will be playing the role of a young boy named Shiva on whom the destiny of Brahmastra depends. From showing Ranbir and Alia’s first on-screen kiss to Mouni Roy’s anti-hero role, the trailer ruled headlines for several reasons. Brahmastra will hit theatres on September 9.

