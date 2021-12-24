Ranbir Kapoor Protects Alia Bhatt from Crowd But She Moves His Hand Away; Fans Say 'Did They Fight?'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are Bollywood’s most liked couples. When photographs or videos of the lovebirds appear on the internet, they usually leave viewers swooning. However, a recent video of the couple has fans speculating if all is well between the two. In the video, Alia is seeing her sister Shaheen Bhatt off after their dinner as she gets mobbed. Soon, Ranbir comes to her rescue and helps her make her way to their car. But what grabbed fans’ attention was that Alia seemingly moved Ranbir away when he tried to hold her.

One user wrote, “Why did she hit and move his hand away like that?" To which, one replied, “Yeah, she is constantly snapping his hand." A third user wrote, “Has Alia cried?"

Alia was wearing a yellow one-shouldered dress. She went for a simple appearance, with minimal make-up and no accessories except a black and white purse. The actress also opted for a simple but signature Alia Bhatt style low ponytail with a central split. In a black suit, Ranbir, on the other hand, looked dapper. He was also wearing a black face mask.

In terms of work, Alia and Ranbir both have a bevy of exciting projects in the making. In the much-anticipated film Brahmastra, Ranbir and Alia will work together for the first time on the big screen. The film will be released in theatres on September 9, 2022. Ranbir’s other projects include Shamshera and an unnamed Luv Ranjan feature with Shraddha Kapoor.

Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Telugu-period drama RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are among Alia’s upcoming films. The actress has been out and about with director SS Rajamouli and her co-stars, promoting her film RRR.In addition, the young diva attended a special screening of Kabir Khan’s ’83, which stars Ranveer Singh.

