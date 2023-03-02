Home » News » Movies » Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His BIGGEST Fear About Daughter Raha, Says 'It Will Break My Heart If...'

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His BIGGEST Fear About Daughter Raha, Says 'It Will Break My Heart If...'

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his current biggest fear about his daughter Raha. Ranbir welcomed Raha with Alia Bhatt in November.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 21:43 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his daughter Raha.
Ranbir Kapoor talks about his daughter Raha.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed an adorable fear he has about his daughter Raha. The actor welcomed his daughter with Alia Bhatt in November last year. Since her birth, Ranbir has been sporting a bearded look, which is unlike his usual clean-shaved look. The heavily bearded look is a part of his new movie Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While fans are eager to see him in action in what appears to be a never-before-seen avatar, the actor fears Raha might not recognise him once the beard comes off.

The Brahamstra actor made the confession when he appeared on Indian Idol to promote his new movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. In a promo shared by the channel, one of the contestants got curious about his beard, asking him if his beard pokes his daughter when he cuddles her. Ranbir confessed that it doesn’t seem to be the case but he worries she might not identify him once he shaves off his beard.

Advertisement

“I had to grow my beard since I had to shoot for (Animal). But since Raha was born, she has only seen me in this look. I am not scared that the beard will poke her, I fear that when the beard comes off two months later, will she recognise me?" he said. “Till now, she holds eye contact and smiles, she doesn’t seem to be seeing me below the eyes. But after two months, she will get used to (my look) but if she doesn’t recognise me, my heart will break," he added.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Ranbir has been speaking about his daughter candidly at press events lately. In a recent promotional event for his upcoming release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, he described Raha’s smile and revealed how it just ‘rejuvenates’ him. He shared how Raha has started smiling and added that it makes it difficult for him to leave home.

“Well, it’s the most beautiful feeling. She has just started smiling since the last two weeks. And to just see that smile, kind of breaks your heart. I never feel like leaving home. This morning, to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight - it just rejuvenates you," he said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: March 02, 2023, 21:43 IST
last updated: March 02, 2023, 21:43 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sushmita Sen Suffers Heart Attack At 47: A Look At Other Heart Attack Survivors Including Remo D'Souza And Sunil Grover

+8PHOTOS

Kriti Kharbanda Oozes Oomph In Colourful And Vibrant Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Looks In These Sexy Pics