Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His CA Asked Him To Prepare a Will, Says 'It Is Too Early For Me To...'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt left everyone surprised and excited after they announced that they are expecting their first child together. While the couple is super excited to become proud parents, in a recent interview, the Shamshera actor revealed how his chartered accountant suggested him to make a will.

During his conversation with Film Companion, Ranbir Kapoor was asked if getting married and becoming a father soon is making him think about the Kapoor family legacy. To this, the actor said, “I think legacy is something you only realise when you’re retiring. It’s too early for me to… I know my CA a couple of months back came to me, asking me, ‘Should we make a will?’"

“I was like, ‘Will?’ I started getting fearful like am I going to die? Why would I make a will at this age? So, the truth is, all these things you don’t think about. Right now I’m only thinking about the excitement of having a child, of living a life with the child, how I’m going to be, and what it’s going to be like. I have two exciting films coming out, I’ve just gotten married. These things are on my mind, I’m not really thinking about the future. I’m just going to take it one day at a time, and be the best version of myself," he added.

In the same interview, Ranbir Kapoor was also asked to play a game of two truths and a lie when he left everyone stunned with his answer. “I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work," the actor said. This has left netizens wondering if Ranbir and Alia are expecting twins.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Shamshera which also stars Vaani Kapoor. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and will hit theatres on the 22nd of this month. He will also be seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Animals along with Rashmika Mandanna and Luv-Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie with Shraddha Kapoor.

