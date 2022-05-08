Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Why His Lucky Number is 8 Ahead of Football Match in Dubai

Ranbir Kapoor’s relation with the number eight is known to everyone. The number seems to be incorporated into everything around him including his football jersey and his wife Alia Bhatt’s wedding jewellery as well.

In a recent press conference in Dubai, Kapoor opened up about the reasons behind his lucky number, 8. The actor revealed that he was so taken by the number eight as his mother Neetu Kapoor’s birthday was on the 8th of July and when seen horizontally, it was an infinity sign, as reported by the Times of India.

Ranbir Kapoor is in Dubai for the All Stars Football Club’s match against the Emirates United which was held on May 7. Several photos of Kapoor posing with Abhishek Bachchan and Karthik Aaryan made their rounds on social media.

Karanveer Mehra took to his Instagram account on Saturday and shared a couple of photos featuring Ranbir, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan and others. In the first story, Kapoor, Bachchan and Aaryan along with Piku director Shoojit Sircar and Mehra posed for a selfie in what looked like a get-together for the team members. The group donned matching navy blue jackets with the logo of ASFC on the front as they smiled for an adorable selfie.

In another picture, the entire team including Dino Morea, Karan Wahi, Shabir Ahluwalia, Abhimanyu Dassani, Aparshakti Khurrana among others, posed for the camera. Abhimanyu Dassani also took to his Instagram story and posted a photo of the team in a bus.

Kapoor, Aaryan and Bachchan are known to be devoted football fans and are snapped playing football on the weekends by the paparazzi. Bachchan and Kapoor serve as ASFC’s captain and vice-captain respectively. Earlier on Saturday the stars were seen at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Dubai to play against the Emirates United on May 7th at the elephantine Shabab Al Ahli Stadium in Dubai, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the development who said, “They are all very passionate about the game, and are really looking forward to playing in Dubai soon." Bollywood stars like Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ahan Shetty, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Leander Paes, Aditya Seal, and Ishaan Khattar also play for the ASFC.

