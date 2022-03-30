Ranbir Kapoor Reviews Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's 83, Raves About Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Ranbir Kapoor hasn’t graced the big screen since 2018. The actor was last seen in Sanju, in which he was praised for his portrayal of Sanjay Dutt. While fans are eager to see Ranbir in not one but two movies this year, the actor recently revealed he has been watching movies and shows that are being made by fellow actors in Bollywood. Calling himself a ‘movie geek’, Ranbir revealed that he has watched Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh’s Rocket Boys.

Sharing his review of 83 and Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir told NDTV that he love both movies. “I really enjoyed Rocket Boys. Among movies, I watched Gangubai. Alia just whacked it out of the park. So proud of her. And I’ve seen how much she gave to that film..in the process of making it. She deserves every bit of success that is coming her way. Every bit of love that is coming her way," he said. Fans would remember that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor had doubled up as Alia’s cheerleader and recreated her iconic pose from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie.

Advertisement

“I loved 83. I’m watching everything that’s out there," he added. Ranbir added that he is yet to watch SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which features Alia Bhatt alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan. “I have been dying to see RRR. Haven’t got the time as I have been busy shooting," he said.

Ranbir himself will be seen teaming up with Alia in Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the Bollywood couple recently wrapped the filming of the movie. Ayan took to Instagram and revealed that the movie has wrapped five years after the first take was taken. Sharing pictures from the final filming schedule, Ayan said, “5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging,

once-in-a-lifetime journey!!! Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings."

Advertisement

Brahmastra releases on September 9. Ranbir also has Shamshera scheduled to release on July 22. He also has Animal and Luv Rajan’s untitled film in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.