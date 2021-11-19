Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar's Animal to Hit Theaters on August 11, 2023

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next directorial Animal is slated to have a worldwide release on August 11, 2023 Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the film also boasts an ensemble cast led by Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. This film marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first association with Ranbir Kapoor. With developments on the project, the makers have announced a theatrical release for this film.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is best known for directing the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Telugu film Arjun Reddy, and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Animal marks Vanga’s second Hindi directorial after the massive success of 2019’s Kabir Singh.

Parineeti Chopra recently said she is thrilled to feature in Animal as the film has given her the opportunity to work alongside the likes of Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. She said while she can’t talk about the film or her role in detail as yet, she is looking forward to sharing the screen space with the duo for the first time. “I don’t sit and desperately plan that I want to work with this director or that actor. I have never done that in my career. So for me, the opportunity to be a part of ‘Animal’ means a lot."

“It is a huge honour to be a part of a film with Anil Kapoor sir and Ranbir. These are actors I’ve enjoyed watching and respect immensely in personal capacity. For me, working in ‘Animal’ will be months of learning school," the actress told PTI.

