Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Reunite 15 Years After Ugly Fallout Thanks To Alia Bhatt: Report

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali haven’t collaborated since they had a fallout during the making of Saawariya. Making his debut with the 2007 film, Ranbir has since never reunited with SLB. However, rumours had been doing the rounds that the ‘Black’ director was eyeing Ranbir as the lead in Baiju Bawara but it seems that things did not pan out. It was later rumoured that Ranveer Singh has been tapped upon for the role.

Now, a new report has claimed that Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have called a truce courtesy of Alia Bhatt. If that wasn’t all, SLB has also raised the idea of Ranbir starring in Baiju Bawara. However, it might not be the lead role.

Advertisement

As it was previously claimed, Ranveer Singh has been roped in for the lead role, likely playing the titular part. Now, according to a Mid-Day report, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is ‘keen to rope in Ranbir Kapoor for the parallel lead.’ It is said that SLB has already discussed the subject with Ranbir.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

“Apparently, Alia, who starred in SLB’s latest offering, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, played the peacemaker and got the two to meet and discuss the period musical. Considering that Ranveer is said to be playing the titular role, it remains to be seen if Ranbir agrees to play the parallel lead in the revenge drama," the report stated.

Neither Sanjay Leela Bhansali nor Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to the claims. Back in 2016, Ranbir opened up about having a bad experience working with SLB. Speaking on NoFilterNeha, Ranbir told Neha Dhupia that the filmmaker was a ‘hard taskmaster’ on the sets of Black, on which Ranbir was an assistant director.

Advertisement

“I was kneeling down on set, he was beating me…after a point it got so heavy and I felt so tortured that I had to quit the film at a point…I think it was like 10 or 11 months into my job and I am like ‘ listen I cant do this, its getting to me’ I think I am too sensitive and emotional and he got to know me so well and he kind of kept poking into that… he got too much, went crazy as far as I was concerned," he said at the time.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here