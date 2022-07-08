Ranbir Kapoor Says Alia Bhatt Has Given Him ‘So Much Love and Joy’ That He Feels ‘Guilty’

The year 2022 will forever be memorable for Ranbir Kapoor. This is the year when not only did he tie the knot, but he is also hoping to be a father. He is also returning to the silver screen after some gap with not one but two films- Shamshera and Brahmastra, with him sharing screen with his wife Alia Bhatt in the latter. Now, in a recent interview, he opened up about how Alia changed his life, and what kind of father he is looking forward to be.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about what changes Alia had brought in his life and revealed, “Personally, Alia has centered me so much as a human being, among all other impacts she made in my life. She has given me so much love and joy that I feel so guilty sometimes, talking about the kind of happiness. I feel that it’ll go away and I have to protect that. It’s just such a joyful time in our relationship. We’ve seen a lot of ups and downs in the last few years and we just want to really enjoy this period in our lives."

When asked about what kind of dad he would see himself becoming, Ranbir replied, “I haven’t really planned such things, but it’s like you’re doing something that you’re unqualified to do and then you become qualified while doing it. I don’t know what we will be in for as parents right now. As of right now, you will just imbibe some value system that you’ve taken from your family and from life, but eventually, it’s one day at a time and it’s a lifetime commitment."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on the 14th of April in an intimate ceremony. It was in June that Alia revealed that they are expecting a new member in their lives soon.

