Ranbir Kapoor Says Alia Bhatt Makes Him Feel Safe, Protected: 'We're Lucky We Found Each Other'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married earlier this year and are preparing for the next step of their life — embracing parenthood. While Alia has spoken much about her relationship with Ranbir earlier this year, during the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir has been sharing his thoughts about Alia in recent interviews.

In one such interaction, Ranbir confessed he was lucky to have found Alia. Lauding her, Ranbir said that Alia feels like a best friend with whom he feels safe and protected. He added that his wife helps him express himself, especially since he doesn’t know how to express himself well.

“Alia just felt like my best friend. Like, we can talk, laugh, and be honest with each other. I’m not a very expressive person, but I can express myself with her. And she just gets it. You know, deep down in your heart, you just know… There’s an instinct, a gut feeling…you feel safe, you feel protected. And I think she feels that with me, too. We are lucky that we found each other," he told Harper’s Bazaar India recently.

Ranbir, in another interview, admitted that Alia has given him so much love that he feels ‘guilty.’ “Alia has centered me so much as a human being, among all other impacts she made in my life. She has given me so much love and joy that I feel so guilty sometimes, talking about the kind of happiness. I feel that it’ll go away and I have to protect that. It’s just such a joyful time in our relationship. We’ve seen a lot of ups and downs in the last few years and we just want to really enjoy this period in our lives," he told Hindustan Times in an interview.

On the work front, Ranbir is set to make his comeback on the big screen with Shamshera. The actor plays a double role in the film. The YRF film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt set to release this September.

