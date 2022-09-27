Ranbir Kapoor Says Baby's Room Is Ready, But He And Alia Bhatt Are 'Having A Fight Because...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are fully prepared to welcome their first baby together. The couple announced their pregnancy in June, a few months after tying the knot in a low-key ceremony at Ranbir’s apartment. Alia and Ranbir dated for about five years before getting married in April earlier this year.

Now, in a new interview, Ranbir reveals that the two are all set to start the next phase of their lives. “We have done everything, the room is done, we have done all the preparations that are required for a child," Ranbir was quoted as saying by Indian Express. To this, Alia adds, “My check list is ready, like I am foreseeing things, ‘if we have this etc…’ but one can never be prepared for it. We take each day as it comes."

Ranbir jokes that the couple is currently having a small debate over a childcare book. “Now we are having a fight because there is a book on it that she (Alia) has read and wants me to read, and am 30 per cent through it, and I tell her, ‘listen, books are not gonna teach us how we are gonna raise our child, let us experience it when it happens.’"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, which was released earlier this month and has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. Besides Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji recently revealed that both Ranbir and Alia didn’t charge a single penny for the movie. “Truth is that Brahmastra is made with personal sacrifices. Yes, it is true that Ranbir did not take the price he charges for a film as a star for the making of Brahmastra. I think without this, we wouldn’t have been able to make this film. It is a very very big thing because it wouldn’t have been possible to make this film without that kind of support and I don’t know how many other people can do this," he told trade expert Komal Nahta in a recent interview.

