Ranbir Kapoor Says Dad Rishi 'Kept Fighting' With Him Over Brahmastra: 'Who Spends So Much Money?'

Ranbir Kapoor took a moment to remember his father, the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor at the motion poster launch of Brahmastra. The motion poster revealed the first look of Ranbir’s character, Shiva, in the movie. The event was held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Ranbir said that he missed his father terribly today. The actor remembered how Rishi Kapoor kept fighting with Ayan Mukerji and asking him who takes so much time to make a film. The actor recalled his father’s concerns over the wastage of money on the movie. He was worried due to the fact that his son is not making even a single penny from the film. Rishi was also apprehensive of the VFX effects being used in the movie. He was of the opinion that no one watches a VFX film in India.

“I miss my father terribly today. I remember during the making of the film, he kept fighting with Ayan and me, and kept questioning us. ‘What are you doing? Who takes so long to make a film? Who spends so much money? Ranbir, you are not making a penny on this film. Who will watch a VFX film in the country?’ But I believe he is here somewhere and I hope he is proud. I hope he is smiling," Ranbir Kapoor said.

Ranbir added that his father is here somewhere and must be proud of him. He requested the audience to join him giving a small tribute to him. Ranbir reminisced a few lines by his father from the film Karz. “Kya tumne kabhi kisi se pyaar kiya, kabhi kisi ko dil diya, maine bhi diya."

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 last year. He was 67.

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has been delayed for a long period of time due to various reasons. The film was also delayed due to covid threat. It is finally all set to hit the screens on September 9 much to the relief of people who have been eagerly waiting for the film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt,Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and others.

