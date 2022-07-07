Ranbir Kapoor Says Every Film is 'Pan-Indian': If You Make a Good Film, Audience Will Watch

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for the release of his film Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor said that he feels every film is a ‘pan-Indian’ film. The term ‘pan-Indian’ films have gained popularity in recent times, especially with several films released in multiple languages. In an interview, Ranbir said that it is a new term and audiences will watch the film if it is a good film.

Talking to IndiaToday.in, the actor said, “I think every film is pan-India film. The story of the film, if people like it and is watched by many, then it is known as a pan-India film. When a director is making a film, he is trying to reach out to as many people as he can. If your film is strong and the story is strong, then it won’t be only a pan-India film, it will be a pan-world film."

Advertisement

He further stated that there were terms in the past which has now faded, like the Rs 100 crore club. “We have heard such terms in the past as well which have faded, like the Rs 100 crore club term. So now, pan-India is a new term. If you make a good film, whether it’s small or big, the audience will watch the film," the publication quoted him as saying.

Advertisement

Ranbir’s Shamshera will be released in multiple languages on July 22. Not just this, his next film Brahmastra, too, will be released in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji will see Ranbir with his actress-wife Alia Bhatt for the first time in a film. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy among others. If reports are to be believed, Brahmastra will also have cameos of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Advertisement

Apart from Shamshera and Brahmastra, Ranbir will also be seen in Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next.

On the personal front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot in April this year are all set to welcome their first child together.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.