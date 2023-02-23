Ranbir Kapoor Says He Doesn't 'Fully Deserve The Best Actor Award' For Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor was recently honoured with the Best Actor Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. The actor won the award for his performance in the fantasy adventure film, Brahmastra. On receiving the award, the actor shared that he doesn’t ‘fully deserve’ the win.

Ranbir shared that his performance wasn’t out of the box. “I am very grateful for the honour. I don’t think I fully deserve it for Brahmastra. Voh bahut badi kuch acting performance nahi thi (It wasn’t some great acting performance)."

For the unversed, Ranbir played the role of Shiva in the film. The modern-mythological tale also starred Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The film also had an extended cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

Advertisement

Earlier, on Brahmastra’s success, Ayan had shared, “The idea of Brahmastra was ploughed into my mind way before I even realised it. I grew up listening to the stories of Indian history and mythology and was always fascinated by them. I wanted to create a story that was deeply rooted in Indian spiritual history but also had modern twists and turns."

He added, “Inspired by many movies that brought fantasy worlds to life, I envisioned creating the world of Brahmastra in a way that would challenge the limits of Indian cinema. Namit and his teams were an integral part of this journey and have worked hard alongside me to bring this adventure film to life. The relentless work of his team and the hard work of the entire team and cast of Brahmastra has allowed us to bring to the audience, a film like never before."

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here