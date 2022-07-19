Ranbir Kapoor Says He is Prepared With a List of Baby Names For His and Alia Bhatt's soon-to-be-born Kid

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been making all the headlines ever since he tied the knot with his beau Alia Bhatt. Not only that, but when the couple announced their pregnancy, the excited fans couldn’t help but gush all over the lovebirds. The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor is gearing up for Shamshera as he is busy promoting his upcoming period action flick through interaction with the media.

In an exclusive interview with FilmiBeat, when Ranbir was asked that since the names of almost all the male members of the family start with R, whether he would be willing to carry forward this tradition with his own kids, the actor stated that they have mulled over a lot of unique baby names irrespective of the R-initials.

Additionally, Ranbir went on to share that when one holds the baby for the very first time, it is such a pristine and special moment that the right name comes instinctively to mind. However, the couple is pleasantly ready with a repertoire of names that they would skim through and select based on their newborn’s personality. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor had dropped subtle hints about having twins and wishing to take his kids to Maasai Mara, the special place where the actor proposed to Alia Bhatt during one of their vacations.

After a sabbatical of 4 years, Ranbir Kapoor is finally making his return to the silver screens with Shamshera, a period action film that is set in the 1800s and tells the story of a dacoit tribe and their fight for independence against British rule. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, the film stars Ranbir in a dual role with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurab Shukla, and Ashutosh Rana. The movie is slated to release on July 22, 2022.

The actor would also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra where he would star alongside his wife Alia Bhatt. The movie would also feature a star-studded cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in prominent roles. Apart from that, Ranbir has recently wrapped shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next where the actor would be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Rashmika Mandanna under his kitty.

