Ranbir Kapoor Says He Wanted To Play Allu Arjun's Role In Pushpa; Names Ramayan As Favourite Book

It seems like the Pushpa fever did not spare Ranbir Kapoor either. Earlier this year, the Allu Arjun starrer took the country by storm! Not only were fans of the Telugu star raving about the movie but the film became popular in Hindi-speaking circles as well. So much so that from Bollywood stars to cricketers, everyone was seen imitating steps from the film’s songs and delivering lines from the film.

Now, Ranbir also hinted that he’s watched the film. In a new video shared by Yash Raj Films, Ranbir sits down with a bunch of puppies to answer a series of questions. One of which was: “What is a role you wish you’d have done recently?" He replied, “A role that I wish I’d done recently would be Pushpa." He also imitated Allu Arjun’s trademark pose with a puppy from the movie.

He was also asked about his all-time favourite movie. “All-time favourite book, well there are many — Ramayan, Jaya by Devdutt Pattanaik, The Alchemist, Songs My Mother Taught Me by Marlon Brando," Ranbir revealed. He went on to reveal Home Alone is his comfort movie while the most influential person in his life is his ‘awesome mother’ Neetu Kapoor. He added that spending time with his wife Alia Bhatt makes him the happiest.

On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Shamshera which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. The film will be released on the 22nd of this month. Besides this, he will also be seen in Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial will hit theatres on September 9 this year. Apart from this, Ranbir has also been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna in his pipeline.

