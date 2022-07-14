Ranbir Kapoor Says It Took Him Time to Get Over the 'Sanjay Dutt Hangover' Post Sanju's Release

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for a busy year with two films under his kitty. While in his upcoming flick Shamshera, the actor would be seen opposite Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is another colossal project where he will feature alongside his actor-wife Alia Bhatt. The film also features a multi-faceted star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

While speaking about playing myriad characters in different movies, Ranbir clarified that he never took his character traits home barring one recent exception in Sanju. The actor who would be seen sharing the same screen space with the veteran actor Sanjay Dutt talked about his experience working with someone he has previously portrayed in a biopic.

Ranbir also reflected upon the time when he couldn’t get out of ‘Sanjay Dutt’s character’ after essaying him in Sanju. The actor explained, “I never took a character at home. Though after I finish Sanju… it took me time to get over the Sanjay Dutt hangover. This is because my eyes became like him, I started smiling like him, and I started walking like him. So that took a little time, but other than that, no other film."

Released in 2018 and directed by Rajkumar Hirani with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh and Dia Mirza in lead roles, Sanju narrated the life story of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, his addiction with drugs, arrest for his association with the 1993 Bombay bombings, relationship with his father, comeback in the industry, the eventual drop of charges from the Bombay bombings, and release after completing his jail term. The movie garnered positive reviews from critics around the world.

After Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor is making his return with Shamshera, a period action film that is set in the 1800s and tells the story of a dacoit tribe and their fight for independence against British rule. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurab Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. The movie is slated to release on July 22, 2022.

