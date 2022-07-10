Ranbir Kapoor Says ‘Mujhe Toh Beti Hi Chahiye’, Learns to Change Diapers from Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to appear in Star Parivaar episode that will air tonight. The actor, along with Shamshera co-star Vaani Kapoor would grace the show. What’s better is the fact that Ranbir would be a part of team Anupamaa alongside Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey. Now, in a video, we see Ranbir express whether he wants a son or a daughter. He also learns the basics of handling a child- like how to change diapers and cradle the baby from none other than Rupali Ganguly.

The video, by StarPlus, was also shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. In the video, Ranbir says ‘mujhe toh beti hi chahiye’ (I want a daughter). He also asks Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly to help him in being the ‘best father’. Rupali replies that a child is a piece of parents’ heart who is outside of their body. Using a doll, Ganguly shows him how to hold a baby, change diapers and cradle it to sleep. Ranbir even calls the doll my daughter. See the video here:

Rupali Ganguly, on her Instagram handle, had shared a MaAn (as Anupamaa fans lovingly call Anupamaa and Anuj together) picture with Ranbir. The fun part was the fact that Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays Vanraj in the show, was also a part of the picture by accidentally. He can be seen photobombing it. Check out the post here:

A few days back, Rupali had shared pictures with Ranbir Kapoor and revealed herself to be a fangirl. Captioning the pictures, she had written, “I LOVVVVEEEEE HIM ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ An actor Par Excellence An extremely humble down to earth superstar A talent unparalleled ❣️My absolute favorite actor ❤️ Thank you @rajan.shahi.543 for making me your Anupamaa and Thank u @starplus and #ravivaarwithstarparivaar for giving me this platform where it was truely a dream come true Anupamaa ki wajah se dheere dheere karke ek ek sapna poora ho raha hai @ashwinkverma thank u for making me make my dreams come true ❣️❣️❣️"

