Ranbir Kapoor Says Women Deal With Break Up by Going to Salon, Men Grow Beards and Bellies

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are going to grace The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Now, a new promo has been released for the upcoming episode. It shows Ranbir explaining how men and women deal with heartbreak differently. His forthcoming film too revolves around the lines of love, heartbreak and much more.

In the promo video, Ranbir said, “Jab ladke ka dil tootta hai, unka tond nikalta hai, daadhi badha dete hai. Lekin jab ladki ka dil tootta hai, ek baar unka upper lip aur eyebrows set ho jaye, toh bohot jaldi koi aur set ho jayega (When a man is heartbroken, his belly increases in size and he grows a beard. When a woman is broken-hearted, all she has to do is go to the salon, and before you know it, she has moved on to someone else)."

Watch the video below:

In another teaser, Ranbir also mentioned his daughter Raha Kapoor. Kapil asked the actor if there are some family members and close relatives who wonder if Raha looks like him or Alia Bhatt, and the actor joked that there are some, but he is thankful that Raha looks like either of them.

He said, “Hum khud confused hain kyunki kabhi kabhi uska chehra mere jaisa dikhta hai, kabhi Alia ke jaisa dikhta hai par achi baat yeh hai ki hum dono ke jaise hi dikhta hai (We’re confused because sometimes she looks like me, sometimes like Alia. But she does, however, resemble us, which is a good thing)." Ranbir Kapoor’s response left everyone in laughter.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie will also see Kartik Aaryan in a cameo appearance. The rom-com will revolve around a ‘player’ who in the world of romantic relationships meets a girl, that believes love is a battle of wits. The film is all set to release on March 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, several celebrities, including Neena Gupta, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, Gaur Gopal Das, and others, have appeared on the show to promote their films. To watch this entertaining episode of The Kapil Sharma Show with Ranbir Kapoor and the cast of the film tune in to Sony TV Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

