Ranbir Kapoor Sends Special Message to Hey Sinamika Team, Says He’s Big Fan of Dulquer Salmaan

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has sent a special message for superstar Dulquer Salmaan. And, the entire team of his upcoming romantic comedy, Hey Sinamika. Through a special video, the Barfi actor congratulated the entire team and wished them all the luck for the release of the new song from their upcoming film. As you might be aware, a new song from Hey Sinamika will be released today at 6 pm.

“I want to congratulate the team of Hey Sinamika. I wish them all the best for the song releasing on 10th of Feb”, Ranbir said in the video that was posted by Dulquer on his official Instagram account which has more than 6.8 million followers.

In the video, the Rockstar actor praised Dulquer for his acting and said, “I am a big fan of Dulquer’s work. Really admire him as an actor.” Ranbir goes on to talk about the leading ladies of the film and said, “I have worked with Aditi before, who has been a fine actor and a beautiful person. I enjoyed watching Kajal’s work and hope to work with her sometime soon.

Further, Ranbir praised the director Brinda Gopal for her work in the movie and said, “And my absolute favourite is Brinda mam. Had the good fortune of working with her on various songs and have so much respect and love for her.” He added, “I wish you guys all the love and luck for the release of Hey Sinamika on the 3rd of March.”

While posting the video on his official Instagram account, Kurup actor wrote, “Thank you so much Ranbir for all the kind words and your warmth to all of us at Hey Sinamika. Always been the biggest fan and cannot wait for Brahmastra and all your upcoming films. Our new single Megham/ Alalegase arriving today @6 pm”

Netizens have showered their love on the video that has garnered more than 1.3 lakh likes and has been viewed over 3.3 lakh times. The interaction between both the actors reflects the strong bond between the Bollywood and South Indian actors.

