Ranbir Kapoor Shoots House Party Song With 500 Dancers For Luv Ranjan's Next: Report

Ranbir Kapoor is busy gearing for his upcoming film releases. The actor has resumed shooting for his next with Luv Ranjan. The yet untitled film also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the main role. As per a report in Etimes, Ranbir filmed a special dance number at Madh Island. The number has been choreographed by the popular dance director Bosco Martis. As per the report, the filming of the house party song took place with a huge team of background dancers.

Advertisement

This is the first time since the restrictions were eased on film sets, that a song was shot with around 500 background dancers. The upcoming project marks Ranbir’s maiden collaboration with Luv as well as Shraddha. Film producer Boney Kapoor is set to make a rare on-screen appearance in the film and Dimple Kapadia will also feature in an important role.

The shooting schedules of the film got disrupted due to the induced lockdowns across many parts of the country during the months of April and May. A source close to the development revealed to Mid-day that a portion of the rom-com will also be shot in Spain. “The team wants to wrap up all the scenes on home turf first, and then head abroad, depending on how the situation unfolds in Spain,” the source was quoted as saying. In July, the main members of the cast reached Delhi to complete an important shoot leg.

Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Are All Smiles in This Unseen Pic from Their Jodhpur Vacay

Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan to Play Ram and Raavan in Ramayana: Report

Up next, Ranbir has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie will see Ranbir share the screen space with his girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt. The first of the sci-fi film trilogy is backed by Karan Johar. Scheduled for release in 3D format, the multilingual film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in important roles.

The actor will also play a key role in Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The period action drama directed by Karan Malhotra will release in March next year. He will feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next titled Animal. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in important roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.