Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor Film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' Trailer to Be Out on This Date

Ranbir Kapoor’s successful roles in films like Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani have made it evident that the actor fits perfectly in the rom-com genre. Although his recent films Shamshera and Brahmastra broke away from that image, the actor would soon be revisiting the rom-com genre with ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’. The title teaser of the same had already caught the attention of the fans and now the makers are all set to unveil the trailer on January 23.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the trailer launch event that’ll take place in Mumbai would be graced by the stars. It revealed, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer will be launched on January 23 at a grand event in Mumbai. The launch will happen in the presence of Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and the team. It’s going to be a special launch with a specific theme, and the team has planned ample of fun activities to bring out their romantic comedy to the audience."

Advertisement

Not only that, the 3 minute and 26 seconds long trailer would also be attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan. The source also disclosed that the film’s music album composed by Pritam is only going to accentuate the hype among fans. The source claimed, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the only trailer that’s hard attached to the prints of Pathaan. It’s a strategic move from the makers to hard attach it globally with Pathaan to grab maximum eyeballs at the place where it matters the most – cinema halls. It’s going to be a longer than usual campaign as the team has immense faith on their music album, which is composed by Pritam, to keep the momentum intact."

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to share the screen space together for the first time in the much-anticipated film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This film has been directed by Luv Ranjan who has also co-produced it along with Ankur Garg. Luv Ranjan is known for successful films like Pyaar ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The Covid-19 pandemic and a terrible fire on the site caused many production delays for the movie, which is presently scheduled for release on Holi, March 8. The film will also mark the acting debut of Boney Kapoor and would also feature Dimple Kapadia.

Read all the Latest Movies News here