Ranbir-Shraddha's Movie Shoot Halted; Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Expecting Their First Child?

The shooting of Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead has reportedly been halted. This comes after a massive fire broke out at Chitrakoot Studios in Mumbai’s Andheri West on Friday. As reported by The Times of India, Ranbir and Shraddha were not shooting at the studios when the fire broke out. However, the two actors were supposed to resume shoot at the same studio in a couple of days.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are reportedly expecting their first child together. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Bipasha Basu is pregnant and is likely to make an official announcement soon. However, the couple has not said anything about this so far. The rumours of Bipasha’s pregnancy also made headlines in 2018. However, back then, the actress refuted all such reports saying, “Every time I gain a little weight, they make me pregnant. It is irritating."

Paras Kalnawat, who used to play the role of Samar Shah in Anupamaa, recently left the show. His contract was terminated by the makers after he signed celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 without allegedly informing them. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Paras Kalnawat explained that there’s a lot of politics in the industry and added that it is difficult to survive unless one is himself a part of the same.

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are collaborating after 15 years to entertain their fans and will be going on a North America tour for their show ‘Sanju Baba Chale Amerika’. However, the iconic duo will also be joined by fan-favourite Shehnaaz Gill for their USA and Canada tour next month. Bigg Boss fame announced the same recently by dropping a small video on her Instagram account. “Main toh chali AMERIKA aur CANADA… with Sanju baba! (I am going to America with Sanju Baba). So much fun! Tour begins next month!" she wrote.

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her Netflix debut with Darlings. While the movie will premiere on the OTT platform on August 5, its promotions are currently underway. On Friday, Alia Bhatt stepped out to promote her film in a jaw-dropping black and white sequin outfit. She completed her look with a black blazer. Alia took to her official Instagram account and shared the same pictures. However, in the caption, the actress also mentioned that it was her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s blazer.

