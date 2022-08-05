Ranbir and Shraddha Starrer Luv Ranjan's Next Delayed, Former To Now Resume Shoot After Animals: Report

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing the screen for Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie. While the shooting of the film was underway, it was recently halted following a massive fire at the Chitrakoot Studios in Mumbai’s Andheri West. Even though the two actors were not shooting at the moment when the fire broke out, they were reportedly supposed to shoot a day after. However, the schedule was then postponed because of the fire incident. And now, if recent reports are to be believed, Luv Ranjan will have to wait a little longer to resume the shoot.

As reported by E-Times, Ranbir Kapoor will now be shooting for another of his upcoming movie - Animals which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Therefore, the shoot for Luv Ranjan’s next will begin only after the Brahmastra actor returns from the Animal shoot. “The fire that happened on Luv Ranjan’s set has resulted in another delay in the shooting of this film. But then Ranbir’s dates were with Animal and he had to go for that shoot. Luv’s film will now be completed later," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Meanwhile, the fire was doused after five hours. Reportedly, it claimed the life of a 32-year-old person whereas another person was injured. Actor Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer was on the sets next door when the fire broke out. However, he was evacuated immediately by a security team.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film, it will be the first time that the two actors will be sharing the screen space. The film also marks Ranbir and Shraddha’s first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan. Earlier, a picture of the actors from their Spain shooting schedule went viral on social media. In the viral click, Ranbir and Shraddha were seen standing in the water. While Ranbir was seen walking around shirtless, Shraddha stunned in a bikini. The movie will be released on Holi next year i.e on March 8, 2023.

