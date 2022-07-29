Ranbir and Shraddha Starrer Luv Ranjan's Next Shooting Halted After Massive Fire In Studio

The shooting of Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead has reportedly been halted. This comes after a massive fire broke out at Chitrakoot Studios in Mumbai’s Andheri West on Friday. As reported by The Times of India, Ranbir and Shraddha were not shooting at the studios when the fire broke out. However, the two actors were supposed to resume shoot at the same studio in a couple of days.

“Luv Ranjan was to complete one of the biggest songs of the film on this set. 400 dancers were supposed to be a part of the song. They had already shot some portion of the song with Shraddha Kapoor, which was her introduction song. She fell ill and shoot had to put on hold while Ranbir Kapoor was to join her post ‘Shamshera’ release. The team was to resume shoot from day after," the source cited by the news portal claimed.

“All three floors of the sets were burnt down. Rajshri and Luv Ranjan both packed up their sets as soon as the fire started. There is some chaos here as people are saying some crew members are missing, we don’t have the exact details yet," FWICE member said.

Meanwhile, actor Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer was on the sets next door when the fire broke out. However, he was evacuated immediately by a security team.

Talking about Ranbir and Shraddha’s film, it will be the first time that the two actors will be sharing the screen space. The film also marks Ranbir and Shraddha’s first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan. Last month, a picture of the actors from their Spain shooting schedule went viral on social media. In the viral click, Ranbir and Shraddha were seen standing in the water. While Ranbir was seen walking around shirtless, Shraddha stunned in a bikini. The movie will be released on Holi next year i.e on March 8, 2023.

