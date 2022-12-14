Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Romcom Titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, First Look Drops

The title of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s highly-anticipated film is finally revealed. The film, backed by Luv Ranjan, is titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The makers also shared the first look at the film along with what appeared to be the title track.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared the title announcement video and wrote, “And the title is…… Finally Here !!! 😜 Dekhoooo 👀." Nushrratt Bharuccha took to the comments section and showed her excitement by dropping fire emojis.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that in the weeks that follow after the title announcement, the teaser, trailer and music of the film will also be released. “The announcement video will be followed by a series of other conventional assets, which includes the teaser, trailer, and music, leading to the film’s release. Much like all rom-com led by Ranbir, this one too rides on a solid music album, and the makers are confident to strike the chord with all their assets, including the album," a Pinkvilla report suggested.

Luv Ranjan’s movie is the first time that Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen space. The film also marks Ranbir and Shraddha’s first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan. Earlier, several pictures of the actors from their Spain shooting schedule went viral on social media. The film will be released on Holi next year. The film also stars Boney Kapoor, playing Ranbir’s father in the film. The film marked the producer’s acting debut.

Besides Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir also has Animal in the making. The actor has been sporting a heavy beard for the film. On the other hand, Shraddha is returning to the big screen after three years with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. She also has Stree 2 in the making. It is reported that the film will go on floors next year.

