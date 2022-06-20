Ranbir Kapoor Surprises Fans, Leaves Them Emotional As He Meets Them For Shamshera Poster Launch

Ranbir Kapoor is everyone’s favourite and the actor enjoys a massive fan following. He will be playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero with the action entertainer Shamshera. The poster of the movie was released officially earlier today. However, do you know that some of Ranbir Kapoor’s fans not only got a chance to watch the poster even before its release but also got to meet their favourite actor?

Ranbir did an exclusive fan meet and greet event with about 30 lucky fans and showed them the first poster of Shamshera. The endearing hush-hush event that took place around a month back, saw his fans get emotionally overwhelmed and they broke down when they were surprised by the presence of their favourite screen icon who rarely makes public appearances and is not available on social media!

In the video that has now been released, Ranbir is seen saying, “My fans were specially invited today to launch the poster of my film Shamshera. But there was a small twist. They didn’t know I was going to meet them and spend time with them."

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. While Ranbir will be seen in his never-seen-before Rugged look, Sanjay Dutt will be playing Ranbir’s arch-enemy in the film.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Garu and Mouni Roy among others. It will hit theatres on September 9.

