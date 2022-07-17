Ranbir Kapoor Surprises Neetu Kapoor By Dancing On Rishi Kapoor's Hit Songs, Carries Her In His Arms

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the finale episode of Dance Deewane Juniors. The show features his mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor in the role of a judge. The actor made his way to the dance reality show to promote his upcoming film Shamshera. He was joined by Vaani Kapoor. A new video from the sets of the show has surfaced online showing Ranbir surprising Neetu with a performance on some of the biggest hit songs from Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s careers.

The video showed Neetu surprised by the gesture but soon dived into action with him. Ranbir kicked off the dance performance by grooving to Dard-e-Dil and asking Neetu to join him. Surprised, she walked up the stage with him and they danced to the track. It was soon followed by Hoga Tumse Pyara Kaun and Ek Main Aur Ek Tu. At the end of the performance, he lifted Neetu off her feet.

The happy mother-son performance was welcomed with cheers from Marzi, who co-judges the show with Neetu, and Vaani. Watch the video below:

Neetu had previously shared a video on her Instagram account and revealed that the judges and the Shamshera stars danced to the song Ji Huzoor. The short clip sees Neetu Kapoor looking ravishing in a green and black sequinned saree, as she was joined by Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor and co-judge Marzi. The stars delivered a perfectly synced performance on high octane dance number.

Shamshera is set to arrive in cinemas on July 22. The film stars Ranbir in a double role while Vaani plays his younger version’s love interest. The film stars Sanjay Dutt in a negative shade. Ranbir also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

