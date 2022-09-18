Ranbir Kapoor Talks About Brahmastra Box Office Success, Says Dad Rishi Kapoor Would Have Been 'Very Happy'

Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his recent release Brahmastra which also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film gained positive reviews from all and has already earned Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office after week one. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor also talked about Brahmastra’s success and shared how his late father and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor would have been ‘very happy’ seeing the collections.

During his interaction with India Today, the actor explained that the box office numbers meant the most to his late father. Ranbir also revealed how Rishi ji believed in ‘audience is the king’ and added that he would have been so happy to see Brahmastra’s week one collection.

“My father has always been a box office guy. He was always very respectful of the numbers and how the film fared at the ticket window. He knew that if the film did well at the box office then perhaps I was wrong with my views. He knew that audience is the king and there is no one above box office. I think by seeing the collections of Brahmastra he would have been very happy but he would still add that let’s see how the second-weekend fares," Ranbir said.

Earlier during a press conference in Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor also mentioned how he did not tell anyone, including his late father Rishi Kapoor about the Brahmastra shooting. Explaining the same, Ranbir said, “Nobody really understood what it takes to make a film like this because nobody had really done this, especially in the people that we know."

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after a long battle with leukemia.

Brahmastra is the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared the screen. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film.

