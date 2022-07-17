Ranbir Kapoor On Memes After Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy Post; Confesses He's 'Terrified' of Fatherhood | Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot on April 14 this year, are expecting their first child. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shamshera, recently revealed that becoming a father is an overwhelming feeling. “I have sat down and thought about it and I feel my fatherhood is going to be similar to any other father. It’s one of the best feelings in the world," he tells News18.com.

“Because I am an actor, life feels glamorous and people expect a glamorous answer but Alia and I are going to go through the same feeling that every mother and father would go through before their baby is born. Both of us have been talking about it for some time now, how we’re going to share our responsibilities and how we’re going to share our time. I want to have a different dynamic with my child and where I feel it’s important for the child to be close to both parents," he adds.

While Ranbir is not officially on any social media, it was through Alia’s Instagram account. In the photo that they shared, the couple can be seen admiring the sonography as Alia wrote in the caption, ‘Our baby… is coming soon.’ The social media went on a meme fest as soon as they heard the announcement. Talking about it Ranbir says, “It was a very joyful time in our lives and we just wanted to share it with the world. It doesn’t matter how anyone reacts to it. I am very happy and very excited, and very nervous, I am terrified also, but I am very grateful."

At the same time, the actor admits to having been spreading rumors about himself including the fact that Alia is preparing him to tackle the fatherhood questions asked by the media. “I have spread the rumour myself as I knew I was going to promote Shamshera and speaking to the media, so the question of Alia and I becoming parents would be asked, so I wanted to rehearse my answers, but kuch mazza nahi aa raha tha," he confesses.

The couple is soon going to share the screen space in Bhramastra and one of the most awaited songs from the film Kesariya is set to release today. Ranbir says that he couldn’t have asked for a better life partner than Alia. “We both have a mutual respect for each other and that’s how we have been through our relationship. It has just gotten better and better. It’s like a partnership where we are constantly cheering each other in our professional life and our personal life," he concludes.

