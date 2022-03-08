Ranbir Kapoor Thinks Alia Bhatt Is 'ET', Calls Her 'Alien' After Seeing Her Childhood Pics; She Blushes

Alia Bhatt revealed her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and her director-father Mahesh Bhatt think she is an ‘alien’, ET (Extra-Terrestrial). The Gangubai Kathiawadi star, who was talking about an array of subjects during a recent interview, was in for a surprise when she received a video message from her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. In the message, Mahesh confessed he thinks his daughter is an alien. Alia also revealed that Ranbir shared the same opinion.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for a while now. They share a close bond with each other’s families as well. Speaking with Mojo Story, Alia revealed that Mahesh and Ranbir bond over the opinion that Alia seems like an alien. Furthermore, the actress revealed that Ranbir also teases the courtesy of her childhood pictures.

In the video message, Mahesh revealed, “Me and Ranbir often say that she is a bit of an enigma. She’s an ET (extra terrestrial) that’s come to us and will remain a mystery. Let this rare bird be. Don’t put her in a cage or try to define her. She is as mysterious as life. One day she was born to us and she remains an enigma to us."

Alia, reacting to the message, said that while Ranbir tells her that she seems like an ET ‘all the time’, this was the first time Mahesh shared the observation with her. Asked about her reaction to Ranbir’s Alien comment, Alia said, “I don’t probe too much. I find it cute, so I just blush and I take it in. Even when Ranbir looks at my childhood photos, he says ‘look at your eyes. God, you’re an alien. What is this? What are these eyes?’ So he’s seeing something.. so my father and he bond on this."

On the work front, Alia was recently seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has a series of movies in the pipeline, including Brahmastra, Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia is also set to make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot in Heart Of Stone.

