Ranbir Kapoor To Join Mother Neetu Kapoor On Dance Deewane Juniors Finale, Actress Reveals

Neetu Kapoor is currently seen as one of the judges of the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. However, the show is now inching close to its grand finale. On Monday, the veteran actress was spotted on the sets of the show when she interacted with the paparazzi and informed them that they are going to miss her since the show is ending next week. She further revealed that her son Ranbir Kapoor will be joining her too on the grand finale episode.

“You all are going to miss me. Next week is going to be the last one and then it’s over. RK will come next week for the grand finale. And then we won’t meet and you’d miss us."

Advertisement

Earlier, Ranbir had also shared a special video message for Neetu Kapoor on Dance Deewane Juniors during the mother’s day special episode. “Namashkar everybody. Mom, you have been my biggest fan and a supporter since my childhood and specially in the last 15 years. And now, it is my turn. I want to become your number 1 fan and I will be one. Happy Mother’s Day ma. I love you and I am very very proud of you," he had said.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of JugJugg Jeeyo too. The film which was released on June 24 has earned over Rs 67 crore so far at the box office. Apart from Neetu Kapoor, the film also starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul among others.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Shamshera which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. It will be released on July 22. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt. The film will hit theatres on September 9 this year. Ranbir has also been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor. Besides this, he also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.