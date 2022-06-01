Ranbir Kapoor To Play The Role of a DJ In Brahmastra, Has 'Strange Connection With Fire'

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his next movie titled Brahmastra: Part One. The film will hit theatres on September 9 and the trailer will be released on June 15. While fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer of the much-awaited movie, Ranbir Kapoor has now spilled the beans on his character.

During a recent event, Ranbir revealed that he will be playing the role of a DJ in Brahmastra. “I play the character of Shiva, who is a DJ and he is born with a certain strange connection with fire," the actor said as quoted by Filmfare.

“It is his journey into the world of ancient astras (weapons) and of realising the divine connection to fire and also his connection to the Brahmastra waking up," Ranbir added.

It was just yesterday that Ranbir Kapoor visited Vishakhapatnam for the promotion of his movie. The actor was welcomed by hundreds of his fans as he arrived at the airport. He was seen dressed in an all-white attire and needless to say, he looked absolutely charming. In one of the videos that was being shared on social media, Ranbir was also seen garlanded by a crane as fans surround his car. In another clip, fans were seen hooting for their favourite actor. He was also accompanied by Ayan Mukherji and SS Rajamouli. However, Alia Bhatt could not join them as she is not in the country currently. The actress has been shooting for her Hollywood debut.

For the unversed, Brahmastra is the first time that newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will share the screen. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film will be released in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

