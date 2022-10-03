Ranbir Kapoor to Vijay, Know The Actors Rashmika Mandanna Wants at Her Swayamvar

Rashmika Mandanna is actively promoting her upcoming film Goodbye. Recently, the gorgeous actress gave a light-hearted interview to Bollywood Bubble. In the candid interview, Rashmika discussed her wishlist of actors. The 26-year-old also revealed who she wants at her Swayamvar. When the interviewer asked her which celebrities she would like to see at her Swayamvar, Rashmika took the name of Ranbir Kapoor, Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun. Interestingly, Rashmika is working with all of these actors currently. Netizens are delighted with Rashmika’s candour and her interview with Bollywood Bubble has gone viral on YouTube.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Goodbye has generated tremendous buzz on social media. Goodbye’s trailer and songs have been very well received. The film has a stellar star cast which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna and Sunil Grover. Goodbye features a feel-good premise which revolves around how a family comes to terms with the death of a beloved family member. The family drama has been directed by Vikas Bahl.

Rashmika Mandanna has acquired pan-India fame in a very short period. The versatile actress has cultivated a huge fan base with her acting chops and stunning looks. She became a household name after the release of Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika portrayed the role of Srivalli in the film and won several hearts with her sizzling chemistry with Allu Arjun.

Rashmika is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Sita Ramam. The film has received glowing reviews from both audiences and critics alike. Due to her rising popularity, Rashmika has emerged as a top choice for prominent filmmakers of Bollywood. Rashmika will be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Rashmika will also star in Animal which has Ranbir Kapoor as its male lead.

