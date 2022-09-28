Ranbir Kapoor Turns 40: Shamshera, Brahmastra to Andaz Apna Apna 2, Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RANBIR KAPOOR! Ranbir Kapoor is one of his generation’s most versatile and promising actors. Whether it’s a drama, a thriller or a romance film, Ranbir has shown his acting abilities time and again, with fans falling in love with his performing style. He has played unusual characters, some of which have done well at the movie office. Despite a string of commercial setbacks, his nuanced performances have always struck a connection with the audience.

He made his acting debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Saawariya. Ranbir is the recipient of six Filmfare Awards, among other honours. Raajneeti, Rockstar, Tamasha, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Sanju are among his most renowned works. The actor is continuously making headlines for his recently released sci-fi drama Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva starring his wife Alia Bhatt.

On his special day, here are Ranbir’s latest and upcoming movies ranging from action to sci-fi and intense drama.

Shamshera (2022)

Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor shared screen time for the first time in the Karan Malhotra-directed film Shamshera. The movie also featured Sanjay Dutt and was made on a luxury budget of 150 crores but only managed to gross roughly 64 crores at the box office.

Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva (2022)

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the first film to feature real-life lovers Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who married in April 2022. The plot of the film centers around the life of a DJ who, after discovering his great connection with the element of fire, embarks on a quest to discover the mysterious force of Brahmastra, the strongest weapon on Earth capable of destroying humanity’s face.

In terms of box office earnings, Brahmastra has earned more than Rs 300 crore worldwide. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna also appeared in the film. Shah Rukh Khan too made a cameo in the film. The film was made available in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Upcoming Movies

Luv Ranjan’s Directorial (2023)

Luv Ranjan, best known for Pyaar ka Punchnama, is making another film which is yet to be titled starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The film, which is set to be released on Holi 2023, is now in production. While not much is known about the film at this time, the leading couple was recently seen filming a dance number. According to reports, Boney Kapoor will play his father in Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film, while Dimple Kapadia would play his mother. Animal (2023)

Ranbir Kapoor is the project’s star, while the ensemble cast also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. Andaz Apna Apna 2

This film, which is one of Ranbir Kapoor’s most anticipated releases, is a sequel to the legendary Andaz Apna Apna, which also starred Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Wait until you hear the star cast if you already thought the sequel itself is legendary. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will play the key roles. According to director Rajkumar Santoshi, the sequel’s draught is already in the works.

