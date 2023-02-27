Ranbir Kapoor Turns Photographer For Wifey Alia Bhatt At 2 AM After Her Big Win

Ranbir Kapoor turned photographer for wifey Alia Bhatt after her victory at the Zee Cine Awards 2023. Alia won the prestigious accolade in the Best Actress category for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She did not forget to pose with the trophy and share it with her fans on social media. In the picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen sitting on her bed and posing with her award. But more than her trophy, what caught fans’ attention was her caption.

Alia gave a special mention to Ranbir for “patiently" photographing her at “2 am". Along with the post, Alia wrote, “Gangu love. Thank you, Zee Cine Awards for the honour! Sir (Sanjay Leela Bhansali)- no words will ever be enough for how grateful I am to you”.

Alia Bhatt arrived at the event in an elegant pistachio green gown. She looked stunning in the long green dress with bell sleeves and a plunging V-neck. The dress had long front slits and slashes at the waistline. Sharing some pictures on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Hey”. Fans were left speechless on seeing her post. Many others congratulated Alia on her win.

Previously, while promoting his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor revealed the names of three movies that have impressed him as an audience and it included Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. He mentioned, “Teen films jinke performances mujhe impact kiya hai (The three films whose performances had the most impact on me), Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa’, Alia Bhatt in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and I would say ‘RRR’". He further revealed, “These three movies impacted me a lot as an audience.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar's much-awaited directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in the romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Post that, the actor will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film titled Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

