Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Dinesh Vijan and Others Reach Agra for Luv Ranjan's Wedding

It is wedding season in Bollywood! After Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur and Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, it is time for filmmaker Luv Ranjan to tie the knot. Earlier in the day, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Dinesh Vijan and Pritam were clicked heading out of the city. At that moment it was unclear where they were heading to but recent videos shared by paparazzi show Ranbir, Varun Sharma, Pritam and Dinesh arriving at Agra for Luv’s wedding. The filmmaker will tie the knot on Sunday, February 20.

Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan have collaborated for a rom-com that also stars Shraddha Kapoor. Earlier several publications informed that the filmmaker will resume shooting after his wedding. Arjun Kapoor, who was earlier clicked by the paparazzi has also collaborated with Ranjan for the film Kuttey.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had earlier quoted their source as saying, “Luv Ranjan is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend on February 20th. It’s going to be a destination wedding with family & close friends. Wedding festivities will begin from 18th February. The groom & bride are busy with their wedding preps. Last week, the couple visited Bollywood’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra & finalized their wedding outfits."

The woman Luv Ranjan is marrying is Alisha Vaid. Both of them were reportedly in college together. On the work front, he is a frequent collaborator with Kartik Aaryan and is known for his films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Akash Vaani.

