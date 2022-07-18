Ranbir Kapoor Visits Ladakh for First Time for Shamshera, Shoots at the Breathtaking Nubra Valley

Ranbir Kapoor is playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero with the action entertainer Shamshera. He visited Ladakh for the first time in his life, thanks to the Shamshera’s shooting schedule, and was blown away by the breathtakingly picturesque Nubra Valley in Ladakh where he shot some key portions of the film, including an action sequence and the visually stunning love track Fitoor with Vaani Kapoor.

Ranbir says, “When you do films like Shamshera you really have to be in a certain zone and Ladakh really gives you that period landscape. It was the first time that I visited Ladakh in my life and it was beautiful. We shot a song there; we shot an action sequence and we shot Shamshera’s introduction there."

Advertisement

While filming in Nubra, the team braved an unpredictable storm, rain, and snowfall that threatened the entire shooting schedule. Ranbir says, “When you take 200-300 people to an outdoor location, of course, you have to face these challenges but it’s how you tackle them."

Director Karan Malhotra adds, “Nubra just took my breath away and it’s a place that I had explored in my life for the first time. We went there for a recce and it’s a magical place to be in. Nubra is that place which has a desert, a water body, greens and snow all in one spot that is what Nubra is. However, not a lot was in our control. When we are in films, we all pretend to be in control but a lot of things go out of control."

Karan further says, “Nubra Valley gave Shamshera exactly what it needed in terms of look and feel and Shamshera is going to be special in terms of its visuals and terrains, it’s going to be because of Nubra Valley."

Ranbir, who is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster Sanju, is pitted against Sanjay Dutt who is playing an evil, merciless, cold-hearted brute force of nature, Shuddh Singh.

Advertisement

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film. Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Advertisement

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.