Ranbir Kapoor Will Be Seen in a Violent Avatar in Animal, Confirms Producer Bhushan Kumar

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor finally wrapped the shooting of his much-awaited film Brahmastra and now the actor is prepping for Animal. The actor will apparently be seen in a completely different avatar in the film, revealed T-Series head, Bhushan Kumar. Talking to ETimes, he said that Animal, as the name indicates is not a film on some creature. It refers to a person’s personality traits. He also said that Ranbir will be seen in a violent avatar.

“We will see a different avatar of Ranbir. First of all, ‘Animal’ is not some creature film. Animal refers to a person’s personality traits, as you said, we can expect to see a violent Ranbir Kapoor. I can’t tell you more about the film. But it has Anil Kapoor, too and we are starting the film in April. We are also completing Ranbir’s film with Luv Ranjan, which will hopefully get over by May or June," he revealed.

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was roped in to play the female lead opposite Ranbir. However, due to dates clashing with Imtiaz Ali’s next film, the actress had to drop out. It is now being reported that she has been reached by Rashmika Mandanna.

According to Pinkvilla, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga believe that Rashmika fits the role perfectly. “They wanted a fresh cast, rather than repeating the pairing of RK with another actress. The duo feels that both RK and Rashmika will set the screen on fire with their chemistry in Animal. The two share an interesting dynamic in the film," a source told the publication.

Kumar was asked about the same in the interview but he did not provide any definite answer. “I will get back to you about ‘Animal’ at a later stage," he told the publication.

Besides Ranbir, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

