Ranbir Kapoor Wishes Dad Rishi Kapoor Were Alive to Watch Shamshera: 'Sad He’s Not Going To See This’

Ranbir Kapoor is set to get back on the big screen with his upcoming film Shamshera. The multi-starrer film which is a pan-India project, is an attempt to cross language barriers and connect with the audience all over the country. The movie is a special project for RK, as it is his first theatrical release post dad Rishi Kapoor’s demise. Ranbir recently shared that he wished his father, late actor Rishi Kapoor were alive to watch the film. Rishi died on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer.

Ranbir said in a press statement, “I really wish my father was alive to see this film. He has always been blatantly honest about his criticism if he has liked something or not liked something, especially with my work. So, it’s sad that he’s not going to see it. But I am really excited that I got to do a film like this and I hope that somewhere up there he is looking out for me and he is proud of me."

Advertisement

He added, “I definitely want to grow as an actor and a star and Shamshera definitely is a positive step towards that. You want to make films for a larger audience. You want to tell stories that different generations of the audience can connect to and can get entertained."

In Shamshera, Ranbir essays the titular role of a man, who is made a slave and later turns into a leader for the safety of his tribe.

Advertisement

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Advertisement

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.