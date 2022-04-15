Ranbir Kapoor Writes Wife Alia Bhatt's Name on His Palm With Mehendi; See Pic

Ranbir Kapoor might have not decked his hand up with mehendi the way he did in the song Channa Mereya, from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, at his real-life wedding. However, the actor did get his wife Alia Bhatt’s name written on his palm at the mehendi function. After scanning through the several pictures from their first appearance as husband and wife after the wedding, we spotted that Ranbir sporting a small mehendi design with Alia’s name.

On Thursday, after the wedding ceremony ended, Ranbir and Alia made their first appearance as husband and wife in front of the media. While Ranbir had his hand around Alia most of the time during the appearance, he did manage to give away a peek at the mehendi design when he was fixing his outfit. We noticed a heart-shaped design on his right palm with Alia’s name in the middle of it.

On the other hand, at the same appearance, Alia also gave a sneak peek at her mehendi design. The actress added the infinity symbol, which is significant to their relationship. The actress was also seen sporting the symbol in her mangalsutra and kaleere.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on Thursday amid family and a few friends. The guest list included Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Akansha Ranjan, among others. Alia shared the first pictures from the wedding on Instagram and said that they tied the knot in the couple’s favourite spot — ‘the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship.’

The couple had been dating for five years before their wedding. Having fallen in love during the filming of Brahmastra, the couple made their relationship official at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in May 2018.

